18.28 hrs

The Swiss stock exchange closed only slightly down on Monday, well above the day's low. Towards the end of trading, prices recovered somewhat as there were signs of an easing in the tariff conflict between the USA and Mexico.

The US import tariffs on Mexican goods would be postponed by one month, said Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum after talks with US President Donald Trump. This brings back hope for negotiations on the market, commented one market observer.

It was only on Sunday that Trump made good on his threat and imposed far-reaching tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China. This initially weighed heavily on shares worldwide on Monday.

The decisive factor now is what happens next with the tariffs, according to the market. There are fears that Trump will next impose tariffs on the EU. This would also affect the export-oriented Swiss industry.

However, a lot is still open in this regard, according to stock market analysts. "It might be worth waiting and keeping calm," recommended one analyst.