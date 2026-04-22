The Swiss stock exchange starts mixed on Wednesday despite the extended ceasefire in Iran.(archive picture) Keystone

The Swiss stock market got off to a mixed start on Wednesday. Although the extended ceasefire in Iran is providing some confidence, geopolitical uncertainties and stable oil prices are dampening sentiment.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The indices on the Swiss stock market got off to a mixed start on Wednesday. The ceasefire extended by US President Donald Trump brings hope. However, the conflict remains a "highly complex and tough geopolitical chess game with many uncertainties", according to one trader.

A broad easing of tensions is not yet apparent, as the barely declining oil prices show. "The bottom line is that the second round of negotiations has failed for the time being and the markets, like Thelma & Louise, are heading for a massive global energy supply gap," commented one trader.

Good ABB quarter lifts index

At around 09:25, the SMI gained 0.35 percent to 13,181.27 points. Among the 20 stocks, the winners have a slight upper hand. However, other indices are slightly in the red.

The SMI's gain was driven primarily by ABB shares (+5.0%). The industrial group published business figures for the first quarter of 2026 before the start of trading, exceeding analysts' already high expectations, particularly in terms of order intake, and raising its forecast for the year.