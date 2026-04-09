The Swiss stock exchange opened little changed on Thursday. Other European stock exchanges even opened relatively clearly in the red. (archive picture) Keystone

The Swiss stock market opened little changed on Thursday. The relief over the ceasefire in the Middle East is still lingering, but the euphoria has faded, say traders. Accordingly, there was a lack of follow-up buying on a large scale.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss Market Index (SMI) lost 0.04 percent to 13,107 points at 9.30 am. Other European stock exchanges, in particular the German Dax, even opened relatively clearly in the red, and there was also a slight downward trend in Asia.

It is still too early to proclaim that "all will be well", commented one market participant. And another said: "The fourteen-day ceasefire agreed between the USA and Iran is proving to be a very shaky construct."

Oil prices slightly higher

The Iranian news agency Fars reported the previous evening that Iran was already considering withdrawing from the agreement due to Israel's ongoing attacks on Lebanese Hezbollah. There were also accusations from Iran that some points of the ceasefire agreement had been breached.

The uncertainty also caused oil prices to rise again somewhat. After the price of a barrel of Brent crude fell below 91 US dollars at times on Wednesday afternoon, it is currently at around 97 dollars.