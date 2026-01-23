The Swiss stock market closed sharply higher on Monday. The benchmark SMI index even rose to a new all-time high, buoyed by strong performance from major pharmaceutical companies. Signs of easing tensions in the Middle East were the main factor behind the positive sentiment.

The Swiss stock market is racing from one record to the next. (File photo)

The mutual ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran had raised hopes that a diplomatic solution could be found, according to market sources. Oil prices fell accordingly.

That evening, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that negotiations were underway. However, he added that if they failed, the U.S. would quickly resort to “very strong military measures” again.

Corporate earnings reports are likely to drive market movements as the week progresses. In total, nearly 30 companies in Germany are set to report earnings. In addition, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Wednesday evening is eagerly anticipated.

The benchmark SMI index closed 0.7 percent higher on Monday at 14,421 points. In the afternoon, it hit a new record high of 14,472 points. Other European stock markets, such as Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40, also closed higher, while the U.S. benchmark Dow Jones was trading slightly higher in the evening and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was trading lower.

The biggest gainers among the blue chips were cyclical stocks such as Sika (+3.5 percent) and Amrize (+1.6 percent), as well as pharmaceutical giants Roche (+1.4 percent) and Novartis (+1.3 percent). Meanwhile, Kühne+Nagel (-1.4%) brought up the rear. The transportation and logistics company is considered to benefit from trade restrictions, as these are often accompanied by rising prices.