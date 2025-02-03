The US government's decision to introduce high tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China is putting pressure on the stock markets. Asian markets, such as the Nikkei index in Japan, are already posting heavy losses. Keystone

After an upward trend lasting around two weeks, the Swiss stock exchange is likely to fall significantly on Monday. Donald Trump and his punitive tariffs are responsible.

The SMI is likely to lose significant ground on Monday.

A fall of 1.65 percent is expected in pre-market trading.

The introduction of punitive tariffs by the US against Canada, Mexico and China has revived fears of a trade war and negative consequences for the global economy.

Cryptocurrencies are also losing ground significantly.

9.16 am "Investors are jumping ship" The price of Bitcoin slips significantly. sda Triggered by fears of a trade war between the US and other countries, investors are abandoning risky investments such as Bitcoin en masse. On Monday morning, one Bitcoin on the Bitstamp trading platform cost less than 92,000 dollars at times. On Friday, the price was still quoted at over 105,000 dollars. Expert Stephen Innes from asset manager SPI Asset Management fears that the turbulence on the crypto market could spill over into other asset classes. It is not just a crypto sell-off, but investors are selling speculative assets. Those who bought on credit need liquidity in the face of falling prices. Private investors are also likely to sell off more profitable positions because they fear more trouble. The risk appetite for Bitcoin could therefore be satiated, at least for the time being, according to Timo Emden from Emden Research: "A cocktail of uncertainty, consisting of customs, inflation and interest rate worries, is causing investors to pull out." In January, when Trump was inaugurated, the price of one Bitcoin had risen to a record of just over 109,000 dollars. Despite the price losses, Bitcoin is still over a third more expensive than before Trump's election as US president in November. Trump has promised to loosen the regulations for cryptocurrencies. He is also in favor of a national Bitcoin reserve for the USA. Meanwhile, the rest of the crypto market is also experiencing a sell-off. Ether, for example, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was down 16% on the previous day at USD 2597.

9.09 am Trading opens in deep red The Swiss stock exchange slips significantly into the red at the start. The SMI sinks by minus 1.5 percent, the German leading index DAX even loses 2 percent.

The upward trend on the Swiss stock exchange should be over for the time being. The introduction of punitive tariffs by the USA against Canada, Mexico and China has revived fears of a trade war and negative consequences for the global economy.

According to the platform of broker IG, the leading Swiss SMI index is down 1.65%. The German DAX index is expected to fall by 2.2 percent. Further price losses are also expected on the US stock markets. Lower index values can already be seen on Asian stock exchanges.

Traders therefore also fear profit-taking on the Swiss stock exchange. After the rise since the beginning of the year, the local market is considered to be overbought and therefore susceptible to a correction. The SMI rose by 8.6% overall in January, more than twice as much as in the previous year (+4.2%).

Trump tariffs are a burden

Reports about the introduction of import tariffs had already put a damper on the New York stock exchanges last Friday and ended the record run. This continued at the start of the week in the Far East, where the Japanese Nikkei Index fell by almost three percent. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell by more than one percent.

Cryptocurrencies have also slumped completely since Friday. The well-known Bitcoin is down 9.1 percent since Friday evening and is only just above 93,000 dollars. Smaller cryptocurrencies have lost 15 percent and more in some cases.

The US dollar, which investors like to turn to as a safe haven in uncertain times, is clearly on the rise. The trade war is also fueling fears of inflation. This in turn argues against the US Federal Reserve lowering interest rates in the next 12 to 18 months.

The dollar-franc currency pair is currently trading at 0.9161 after 0.9106 francs late Friday evening. The euro-dollar pair is trading at 1.0238 after 1.0374 dollars.

Fear of high interest rates

From tomorrow, Tuesday, the USA will impose 25 percent tariffs on imports from neighboring Mexico and Canada, and 10 percent on energy imports from Canada only. An additional 10 percent will also be imposed on all imports from China.

The EU could be next. President Donald Trump said this when asked whether he would also impose tariffs on products from the EU. This could also affect Swiss industry, as it supplies a large proportion of its goods to the EU.

President Trump's decision is the first blow in a potentially very destructive global trade war, according to a commentary by Capital Economics. Imports from the EU are likely to be affected in the next one to two months and a general tariff will be introduced in April. With high tariffs, inflation concerns are also rising in the US as well as globally.