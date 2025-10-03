The racers were reported to the judicial authorities in Novara. The police confiscated their vehicles and confiscated the Swiss nationals' driving licenses, as reported on the Novara police website on Friday. The three vehicles, two Lamborghinis and a Ferrari, were confiscated. According to the statement, the Swiss had been driving at speeds of over 230 km/h on September 9.
In order to bring the situation under control, the police used the so-called "safety car" maneuver. This involves slowing down the traffic in a controlled manner. This enabled the officers to stop the speeders. Eight other luxury cars accompanying the group were also stopped, according to the statement.
According to the press release, the drivers wanted to test themselves on the road and apparently demonstrate their driving skills. In doing so, they seriously endangered themselves and other road users. The accused are presumed innocent until a final conviction is handed down. The news portal blick.ch was the first to report on the incident.