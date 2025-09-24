Internet fraudsters are up to mischief again. (symbolic image) IMAGO/YAY Images

The Federal Office for Cyber Security is warning of a new wave of fraud. Criminals are posing as government employees, promising to recover stolen money - and demanding advance payments in return.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fraudsters are posing as employees of the Federal Office for Cybersecurity.

Victims of internet fraud are asked to pay again for alleged refunds.

At the heart of the scam is a fake ID card in the name of "Daniel Bruno". Show more

An alleged investigator named "Daniel Bruno" is currently causing a stir in Switzerland - but the man doesn't actually exist. The Federal Office for Cybersecurity (Bacs) is currently warning of a professionally organized scam, the so-called "recovery scam" or refund fraud.

The perpetrators target people who have already fallen victim to internet fraud, for example through false crypto investments. Weeks later, they contact them with official-looking emails or phone calls and claim that the lost money has been recovered. In return for an advance payment - declared as a "processing fee", "legal fees" or "taxes" - it could be returned. After the transfer, the fraudsters disappear or invent new fees.

Fake IDs are intended to feign respectability

Particularly brazen: The criminals use a deceptively genuine-looking document that identifies "Daniel Bruno" as a "Senior Asset Investigator". It even includes an ID number and an expiry date. References to international authorities such as the British Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) are used to feign seriousness.

Fake ID of the alleged "NCSC employee" Daniel Bruno. BACS

The Bacs makes it clear: "Daniel Bruno" does not exist, neither at the Swiss Cyber Security Center nor at foreign authorities. Genuine institutions never contact affected persons unsolicited and do not demand advance payments. Another warning sign is the use of Gmail addresses - a communication channel that the authorities do not use.

According to Bacs, fraud attempts are now not only directed at actual victims, but also randomly at private individuals in the hope of luring someone online. Those affected are asked not to respond to such messages and to contact the cantonal police in the event of damage.