In 2025, timber harvests in Switzerland rose by 1.1 percent to just under 4.9 million cubic meters. The Federal Statistical Office reported on Wednesday that the volume of energy wood, in particular, saw an increase.

After two years of decline, the volume of harvested wood increased slightly again in 2025, by 55,000 cubic meters. Energy wood, in particular, is gaining in importance and now accounts for 45 percent of the total wood harvest.

At the same time, the volume of sawlogs and industrial timber continued to decline. According to statistics, the harvest of sawlogs totaled just under 2.2 million cubic meters. This represented a 45 percent share; in 2003, that share had still been 70 percent.

The Federal Office attributes the increasing importance of energy wood to the growing demand for wood as a renewable energy source.

Two-thirds of the harvested timber comes from conifers. In three of the five largest forested cantons—namely Bern, Valais, and Ticino—the volume of harvested timber increased by 8.2 to 37 percent, while it declined in Graubünden and the canton of Vaud.