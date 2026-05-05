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Flight schedule remains the same Swiss to fly twice daily to Delhi until July

SDA

5.5.2026 - 11:37

Due to increased demand, Swiss will continue to fly twice daily to Delhi until July. (archive picture)
Due to increased demand, Swiss will continue to fly twice daily to Delhi until July. (archive picture)
Keystone

The airline Swiss will continue to fly twice daily to Delhi up to and including July 11. Due to the war in the Persian Gulf, Swiss had already doubled its daily flights to India at the beginning of April.

Keystone-SDA

05.05.2026, 11:37

05.05.2026, 11:48

Numerous passengers of other airlines are currently unable to take flights via the Gulf region, Swiss wrote on Tuesday. Many of them are therefore switching to direct flights to and from Asia. This has led to a significant increase in demand.

Swiss is constantly monitoring further developments in the Middle East. Swiss is trying to deploy free aircraft and capacities where demand is particularly high.

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