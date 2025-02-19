The man was found near Lake Espejo (symbolic image) Wikipedia

A 64-year-old Swiss man was found dead in Argentina while on vacation. The police have ruled out third party involvement.

A 64-year-old Swiss man was found dead on the side of the road in Argentina's Neuquen province on Saturday. This was announced by the public prosecutor's office according to "infobae". The man was currently on a cycling vacation.

On site, the police discovered that he was holding his cell phone in his hand. Resuscitation measures were unsuccessful. Only death could be determined.

The police have ruled out a traffic accident and a violent crime. No traces were found.

As "Diario Río Negro" writes, the Swiss man had rented an apartment in the large city of Bariloche before his death.

The Argentinian authorities are now coordinating the handover of the body to Switzerland.