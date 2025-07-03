Stray dogs are common in Morocco. Bild: IMAGO/Pond5 Images

A Swiss tourist died recently in Morocco. She apparently succumbed to a rabies infection. The woman had previously been scratched by a stray dog.

Wilhelm Flemmer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss tourist has died in Morocco.

According to reports, the woman had previously come into contact with a stray dog, which is said to have scratched her.

The slightly injured woman is said to have sought medical treatment.

However, she died shortly afterwards - allegedly from a rabies infection. Show more

A Swiss tourist died last week in the Moroccan village of Taghazout, north of the city of Agadir. According to reports, the woman had previously been playing with a stray dog, which is said to have scratched her.

According to Moroccan media, the injuries were actually harmless. Nevertheless, the woman is said to have sought medical treatment after the incident. Although the doctors gave her an anti-rabies medication, her condition worsened. She died soon afterwards.

The exact cause of death has not yet been determined. However, it is suspected that the tourist died of rabies.

As reported by the magazine "Watson", the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has confirmed the death of the Swiss citizen. "The Swiss embassy in Rabat is in contact with the relevant local authorities. The FDFA is supporting the relatives within the framework of consular protection," the authority stated.

Stray dogs in Morocco

The case is not the only one of its kind. Morocco is repeatedly criticized for its many stray dogs. "There are isolated reports of stray dogs attacking people, some of which can even be fatal," warns the German Foreign Office. "Several deaths due to rabies following dog bites are known."

This includes the case of a tourist from the UK who was scratched by a puppy dog in Morocco in February of this year. According to the Private Tropical Institute Dr. Gontard, the woman from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, developed symptoms such as headaches, speech, sleep, walking and swallowing problems four months later before she died in mid-June.

Rabies - an underestimated danger

Rabies is an acute viral infection that is mainly transmitted to humans or other mammals through the saliva of an infected animal. However, the virus can also be transmitted through tears in the skin or direct contact with the mucous membrane. The most common vectors or disease carriers are dogs.

The infectious disease, also known as Rabies and Lyssa, is very dangerous for humans. "After the onset of symptoms, rabies infection is almost always fatal", according to the website of the aforementioned Private Tropical Institute, "but vaccinations and early treatment can prevent this."