More and more Swiss are avoiding the USA due to political concerns. Other destinations such as Canada, Asia and Australia are becoming increasingly popular.

Swiss people's desire to travel to the USA has fallen due to President Donald Trump. In the first six months of 2025, there were 6 percent fewer trips to the USA than in the same period last year.

This is the result of a survey of 172 members conducted by the Swiss Travel Association (SRV), which was published on Wednesday. "The current policy is having a negative impact on travel behavior," it said. The decline is likely to be even greater in 2025 as a whole. The SRV expects US travel to fall by around 10 percent. This means that there will probably only be 340,000 travelers.

In comparison: 380,000 Swiss people flew to the USA in 2024.

The USA is alone in this. This is because political events usually only lead to temporary declines. For example, demand for trips to Cyprus or Egypt fell slightly in the short term or shifted to other regions when the situation in the Middle East worsened.

Other destinations benefited from US divers, explained the SRV: these were Canada, Australia and various countries in Asia and Africa.

Growth of 5 percent expected

In general, the desire to travel is high. The Swiss Travel Association expects sales in the travel industry to increase by 5 percent compared to the previous year. "Beach vacations in particular, as well as individual round trips and long-haul trips that require a lot of advice, are very popular and are driving growth," wrote the SRV.

Spain, Greece and Turkey were the most popular destinations in summer. "Scandinavia continues to gain popularity as a destination, but the trend towards "coolcation" is not at the expense of classic Mediterranean destinations," it said. Northern European countries only account for around 8 to 9 percent of total demand.

In the fall, the Swiss are most frequently drawn to Egypt, ahead of Greece and Spain. In winter 2025/26, the Maldives and Thailand are at the top of the list. "In general, Asia is booming, with record demand for Japan and Sri Lanka," wrote the SRV.