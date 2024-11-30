Heating systems are once again increasingly powered by fossil fuels. (symbolic image) Fabian Sommer/dpa

The heating market in Switzerland is experiencing a surprising turnaround: Demand for oil and gas heating systems is on the rise, while heat pumps are losing popularity.

No time? blue News almost for you Oil and gas heating systems are making a comeback in Switzerland.

Heat pumps, on the other hand, are no longer as attractive.

The effects are being felt in the industry, as manufacturers and suppliers are already making redundancies. Show more

The trend towards environmentally friendly heating solutions in Switzerland has been dampened. Demand for heat pumps, which were once seen as a forward-looking alternative, has fallen sharply.

Instead, more and more Swiss people are opting for oil and gas heating again. This development is mainly due to the rise in electricity prices, which are making heat pumps less attractive. According to RTS television in French-speaking Switzerland, sales of heat pumps have fallen by a third.

In contrast, gas boilers have seen a 12% increase in sales compared to the previous year, according to the latest data from the building technology association Immoclimat. This trend reversal has been apparent since the end of 2023, as Philippe Ranc from the Swiss Heat Pump Association reports. The effects are being felt in the industry, as manufacturers and suppliers are already making redundancies.

50 percent of buildings heated with fossil fuels

The price trend for oil and gas following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine initially made heat pumps appear to be a more cost-effective alternative. However, the current electricity prices have turned the tide. The willingness to rely on green electricity has decreased, which is slowing down the energy transition in Switzerland.

Switzerland's long-term climate targets are at stake, as many heating systems installed today could still be in operation until 2040 or 2050. The Federal Council is aiming for a climate-neutral Switzerland, which means that no more greenhouse gases should be emitted than nature and modern technologies can absorb.

However, over 50 percent of Swiss buildings are currently heated with fossil fuels, which means a considerable need for renovation to achieve the climate targets.