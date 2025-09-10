A Swiss plane was too heavy to take off. sda (Archivbild)

Unusual incident at Zurich Airport: because a Swiss plane turned out to be too heavy, the airline unloaded all its luggage without further ado. In addition, four passengers leave the plane in exchange for compensation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Wednesday morning, a Swiss aircraft was initially unable to take off from Zurich because it weighed too much.

All the luggage had to be unloaded. In addition, four passengers were rebooked onto another flight in return for compensation.

Swiss justified the action with difficult weather conditions at the destination. Show more

On Wednesday morning, a Swiss flight from Zurich to Florence was significantly delayed. This is nothing unusual in itself, but the reason for the delay was quite curious, as one passenger told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The pilot made an announcement saying that the plane could not take off because it was simply too heavy. "Then he said that all the luggage would have to stay in Zurich and would be loaded onto the evening flight," the man reported.

Finally, Swiss also looked for passengers who would voluntarily leave the plane and - in return for financial compensation - take the next flight. In the end, the plane took off for Florence 45 minutes late.

Swiss confirmed the delay to the "Tages-Anzeiger" and justified it with difficult conditions at the destination. Due to a tailwind and a wet runway, the cockpit crew had to reduce the maximum load weight. As a result, the luggage was unloaded and four passengers were rebooked. They are now entitled to 250 euros per person as compensation.

But how is it possible that an aircraft can be so overweight that all the baggage has to be unloaded when the conditions at the destination are not unusual? Swiss left this question unanswered - as well as whether the aircraft may not have been sufficiently refueled.

However, Swiss regrets the inconvenience and promises to take "as much luggage as possible" on the next flights to Florence so that passengers receive their luggage as quickly as possible.