Swiss is considering deploying Indian cabin crew on flights to Montreal. The wages of those affected are well below Swiss standards - trade unions speak of "classic wage dumping".

According to a media report, the airline Swiss is examining the use of Indian flight attendants on flights to Montreal in future for cost reasons. Their salaries are the equivalent of 580 to 950 francs per month, as the CH-Media newspapers reported on Friday, citing company circles.

"We are continuously examining various options to make the best possible use of our cabin crew members," a Swiss spokesperson told the newspapers. "A final decision has not yet been made."

The Lufthansa subsidiary already employs around 230 so-called "International Cabin Crew Members" at foreign bases in India, Thailand, China and Japan. These employees wear Swiss uniforms, but do not have a collective labor agreement - with the exception of the Japanese crews - and earn significantly less than their Swiss colleagues.

According to Swiss, salaries in India are between 65,000 and 106,000 rupees, the equivalent of 583 to 952 Swiss francs per month. By comparison, the starting salary for Swiss crews in Switzerland is currently just over 3,800 francs.

Trade union criticizes "wage dumping"

The airline justified the deployment with language and cultural reasons on certain routes. In addition, the employment of staff abroad is regulated in the collective labor agreement with the Kapers union and is subject to quotas, explained the Swiss spokesperson.

The Kapers union sharply criticized the procedure and spoke of "classic wage dumping". The union announced its intention to negotiate better employment conditions with the airline at the end of the year.

The discussion is becoming more explosive against the backdrop of the Group strategy: at Lufthansa's Capital Markets Day, it was confirmed that around half of all short and medium-haul flights are to be operated by cheaper airlines outside the core group by 2030, partly for cost reasons.