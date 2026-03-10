Ammunition and ammunition components accounted for 43.2 percent of war material exports last year. Keystone

The Swiss armaments industry exported significantly more war material in 2025. With deliveries worth CHF 948.2 million, exports almost reached the record level of 2022. The most important customer was Germany, as reported by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.

As announced by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) on Tuesday, Germany was the largest buyer of the deliveries approved by SECO last year. Exports of war material worth CHF 386.4 million went to this country. The USA, Hungary, Italy and Luxembourg followed in second to fifth place.

Exports to Europe accounted for 86.1 percent of all exports, followed by the American continent with 10.4 percent.

Compared to the previous year, the value of CHF 948.2 million represents an increase of almost 43%. The year 2020, with exports of CHF 901.2 million, was the second highest year for Swiss exports of war materiel.