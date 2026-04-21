Under pressure: Swiss watch exports fell slightly in March. (symbolic image) Keystone

After a good February, Swiss watch exports fell slightly again in March.

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However, the first quarter as a whole indicates that important markets such as China, Hong Kong and Japan have stabilized and bottomed out, the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FH) announced on Tuesday.

In March, exports fell by one percent year-on-year to around 2.1 billion Swiss francs. The number of items exported increased, while the total value fell slightly.

The conflict in the Middle East has not yet affected watch exports to the United Arab Emirates (+0.7 percent), according to the report. However, exports to Saudi Arabia fell by 16.8 percent.

The export value was impacted in particular by declining sales of watches made of precious metals (-4 percent) and steel watches (-9 percent). At the same time, the number of exported wristwatches rose by a good 5%. Models made of other metals and combinations of gold and steel saw particularly strong growth.

The most important sales markets showed a mixed picture: the USA, the largest market, recorded a slight decline of 1.6%. France, on the other hand, saw a significant increase of over 70% - albeit due to increased re-exports and not to stronger local demand. There were also increases in the United Kingdom, China and Singapore, while Japan and Germany recorded significant losses.

In terms of price segments, watches in the mid-price range between 200 and 500 francs performed particularly well. By contrast, other categories recorded slight declines.

For the first quarter as a whole, watch exports increased by 1.4% to CHF 6.2 billion. After a slow start to the year in January, February was particularly strong with an increase of 9.2 percent.