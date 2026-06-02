Watch exports fall sharply in April (symbolic image) Keystone

Swiss watch exports fell significantly in April. Exports fell by 16.6 percent year-on-year to 2.13 billion Swiss francs. For the first four months of the year, this represents a drop of 3.9 percent.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the watch association FH, the US market was once again the main reason for the weak result. Exports to the United States slumped by 56.4 percent. The decline was mainly due to an unfavorable base effect

Exports had risen sharply in the previous year due to the announced increase in US tariffs. In a longer-term comparison with April 2024, however, exports to the USA are still 8.9% higher, according to the FH.

Less demand for more expensive watches

In terms of volume, a total of 129,000 fewer watches were exported in April than in the same month last year. In terms of price categories, only watches with an export price of between CHF 200 and 500 increased (+7.7%). All other segments recorded significant declines in some cases, particularly models with an export price of over CHF 3,000 (-19.0%).

Among the most important sales markets, France (+46.3 percent), Singapore (+17.3 percent), China (+17.1 percent) and Hong Kong (+13.5 percent) recorded growth. However, according to the association, the growth in France does not reflect the actual market development.

In contrast, there were declines in Japan (-12.1 percent), the UK (-9.7 percent), Germany (-6.4 percent) and the United Arab Emirates (-9.5 percent).