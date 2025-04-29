There was a lot of snow in Valais on April 17 - but on average April 2025 was mild. (archive image) Keystone

The weather broke several records in Switzerland in April. Locally, more precipitation fell in one day than ever before. At the same time, record-low April snow depths were measured elsewhere. In addition, the breeze was stronger locally than ever before.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The highest one-day precipitation totals since measurements began were recorded at ten measuring locations in Valais and at three measuring locations in the Bernese Oberland, as announced by the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) on Tuesday. These include Leukerbad VS (119 millimetres/mm), Kandersteg BE (124 mm) and Lauterbrunnen BE (105 mm), where these measurements have been taken for over 120 years.

April 2025 also broke previous records for fresh snowfall. In Montana VS, 58 centimetres of fresh snow fell in one day. Never before had more than 50 centimetres fallen in one day since measurements began. In Adelboden BE, 52 centimetres of fresh snow was also measured in one day, more than ever before.

Too wet and too dry

While April was significantly wetter than normal in the canton of Valais due to the heavy precipitation, it was far too dry elsewhere. In eastern Switzerland, only half as much rain fell on average as the average for the years 1991 to 2020 - locally only a third.

The drought that has persisted in large areas of Switzerland since February also led to extremely low snow depths in mountainous areas of eastern Switzerland. On the Weissfluhjoch GR at an altitude of 2691 meters, the average snow depth in April reached a record low of 120 centimeters (cm). The lowest April average to date of 136 cm dates back to 1972, with snow measurements on the Weissfluhjoch going back to 1959.

Too windy - and yet mild

The Bise also broke previous records: in Möhlin AG, the Bise gust peaks reached 84 kilometers per hour (km/h) - the previous maximum since measurements began in 1993 was 73 km/h. In Basel-Binnigen, too, the strongest gust storm since measurements began in 1981 was recorded with a maximum gust speed of 80 km/h.

Despite all the records, the weather in April was mild. On average across Switzerland, April was the sixth warmest on record. The average temperature was 2.0 degrees above the norm from 1991 to 2020.