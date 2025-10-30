Operating profit at Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss fell by 19 percent to CHF 411.2 million between January and September. (archive picture) Keystone

After three quarters, Swiss has to cope with a significant drop in profits. Turnover, on the other hand, remained stable.

Keystone-SDA SDA

However, turnover remained stable at 4.2 billion Swiss francs, as the Lufthansa subsidiary announced in a press release on Thursday. "As usual, the third quarter was the strongest of the year. Overall, however, price pressure and higher costs meant that the result for the current year is below expectations," wrote Swiss.

The result reflects the difficult market situation, explained CFO Dennis Weber: "Our industry is currently struggling with weakening demand while costs continue to rise."

Swiss flying less to the USA

Bookings have declined, particularly on North American routes, the most important and most profitable market for Swiss. "We are seeing a certain reluctance to travel from Europe to the USA, particularly in Economy Class. We had to stimulate demand there by offering lower ticket prices. This is putting pressure on our earnings," explained the CFO. Rising fees and environmental charges as well as higher personnel costs also had an impact.

In addition, Swiss was unable to achieve the desired level of growth. This was due to a lack of engines and pilots. Both the number of flights and the number of seat kilometers offered were only 1.7 percent higher in the first nine months of this year than in the previous year. Passenger numbers increased by only 0.8 percent to just under 14 million.

In contrast, the low kerosene costs had a positive effect on the result. "It is also pleasing that we were able to improve the punctuality and stability of our flight operations," said Weber.

On average, 68.1 percent of all flights took off on time in the period from January to September. This is a clear improvement on the same period last year, when only 62.8 percent of flights took off on time.

Cost-cutting measures under review

"Financially, however, the trend is going in the wrong direction," explained Weber: "We cannot stand idly by while costs rise and revenues fall slightly. "As long as the bottlenecks in engines and crews prevent further growth, we must ensure that our costs do not rise."

Swiss and its partners are currently analyzing all options for reducing costs and ensuring competitiveness. "Our growth pause will continue for a while yet. We therefore need to become more efficient now so that we can continue to invest in our customer experience," said Weber.

Swiss preoccupied with itself

Swiss CEO Jens Fehlinger admitted that Swiss is currently unable to participate in the future global growth of the airline industry. "That must and will change." Over the next twelve months, the introduction of new short and long-haul aircraft and new service processes will tie up considerable resources, both financially and in terms of personnel.

Swiss will train its employees on the new Airbus A350 long-haul aircraft. Structures and processes will also be geared towards sustainable, profitable growth. "This is an investment that will pay off. We are making Swiss fit for the future," explained Fehlinger.

Next year will be a year of transition for Swiss. For 2027, the airline expects the extensive efforts to have a positive impact on the result