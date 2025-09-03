Around two weeks ago, customs officials at Friedrichshafen Airport (Germany) discovered untaxed gold jewelry worth around 14,000 euros (approx. 13,100 Swiss francs). This was announced by German customs on Wednesday.
The 18-year-old Swiss woman had entered the country from North Macedonia and wanted to pass through the "Green Channel" for travelers without declarable goods. However, a conspicuous ring on her hand made the customs officers suspicious.
During the subsequent check, the officers found pieces of jewelry with a total value of more than 14,000 euros, which the young woman was wearing on her body. According to her own statements, she had received the jewelry from her grandmother.
Criminal proceedings were initiated against the traveler. In addition to import duties of around 3000 euros, a security deposit of only 600 euros was collected on the spot, as the young woman is still in education. The exact amount of a possible further fine has yet to be decided.