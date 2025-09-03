The 18-year-old was wearing this jewelry. Zoll Friedrichshafen

Customs officers in Friedrichshafen have discovered untaxed jewelry worth around 14,000 euros on an 18-year-old Swiss woman. Criminal proceedings are now underway against her.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you At Friedrichshafen Airport, customs discovered untaxed gold jewelry worth over 14,000 euros on an 18-year-old Swiss woman.

She is now the subject of criminal proceedings.

She also had to pay duties and a security deposit. Show more

Around two weeks ago, customs officials at Friedrichshafen Airport (Germany) discovered untaxed gold jewelry worth around 14,000 euros (approx. 13,100 Swiss francs). This was announced by German customs on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Swiss woman had entered the country from North Macedonia and wanted to pass through the "Green Channel" for travelers without declarable goods. However, a conspicuous ring on her hand made the customs officers suspicious.

During the subsequent check, the officers found pieces of jewelry with a total value of more than 14,000 euros, which the young woman was wearing on her body. According to her own statements, she had received the jewelry from her grandmother.

Criminal proceedings were initiated against the traveler. In addition to import duties of around 3000 euros, a security deposit of only 600 euros was collected on the spot, as the young woman is still in education. The exact amount of a possible further fine has yet to be decided.