The city of Agadez. Screenshot Google Maps

A Swiss woman was abducted in the city of Agadez in Niger on Sunday evening. Further investigations are underway

Lea Oetiker

A Swiss woman was kidnapped in Niger on Sunday evening. This was reported by the news portal "Aïr Info". The woman, who lives in the city of Agadez with her Nigerien husband, is said to have been abducted from her home between 8pm and 10pm.

The Swiss woman, who was born in Lebanon, lived temporarily in Algeria, where she worked in the tourism industry, the portal reports further. In Agadez, she actively supported artisans and founded a non-profit association to support local craftspeople.

"The FDFA is aware of the kidnapping of a Swiss national in Niger," explained the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs when asked byBlick.

"The Swiss representation in Niamey is in contact with the local authorities." Further clarifications are underway. According to the FDFA, no further details can be provided for reasons of data and privacy protection.