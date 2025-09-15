A Swiss woman was caught at Manila airport with six kilograms of methamhetamine. She is facing a long prison sentence in the Philippines. The drugs are worth over half a million francs.
The woman was traveling from Abu Dhabi to Manila and was noticed during a routine X-ray check, as the Philippine authorities announced on Facebook on Monday. During a thorough search of the luggage, the officers discovered four plastic bags containing a conspicuous substance. A drug-sniffing dog and a spectrometer analysis confirmed that it was meth.
The Swiss woman faces a long prison sentence, heavy fines and in some cases even special prison conditions. For possession of 10 grams of meth or more, there is already a prison sentence of between 20 and 40 years, the report continued. In addition, there would be a fine of between 7,700 and 154,000 francs. The authorities handed over the Swiss woman and the substances to the Philippine drug authorities.