Busted during a routine check Swiss woman caught with six kilograms of meth at Manila airport

SDA

15.9.2025 - 22:04

The Swiss woman was caught at Manila airport with six kilograms of methamhetamine.
AP Photo/Aaron Favila/Keystone (Archivbild)

Customs discovered six kilograms of meth in the luggage of a Swiss woman at Manila airport. The value of the drugs: Over half a million francs. The woman is facing a long prison sentence.

Keystone-SDA

15.09.2025, 22:04

15.09.2025, 22:05

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Customs discovered six kilograms of methamhetamine in the luggage of a Swiss woman at Manila airport.
  • The woman was traveling from Abu Dhabi to Manila and was noticed during a routine X-ray check.
  • The drugs are worth over half a million francs.
  • The Swiss woman faces a long prison sentence.
Show more

A Swiss woman was caught at Manila airport with six kilograms of methamhetamine. She is facing a long prison sentence in the Philippines. The drugs are worth over half a million francs.

The woman was traveling from Abu Dhabi to Manila and was noticed during a routine X-ray check, as the Philippine authorities announced on Facebook on Monday. During a thorough search of the luggage, the officers discovered four plastic bags containing a conspicuous substance. A drug-sniffing dog and a spectrometer analysis confirmed that it was meth.

The Swiss woman faces a long prison sentence, heavy fines and in some cases even special prison conditions. For possession of 10 grams of meth or more, there is already a prison sentence of between 20 and 40 years, the report continued. In addition, there would be a fine of between 7,700 and 154,000 francs. The authorities handed over the Swiss woman and the substances to the Philippine drug authorities.

