Ella, who was born in St. Gallen, has been living in Vietnam for seven months. zvg

Many Swiss people dream of leaving their country and enjoying their retirement in a beautiful place. So does Ella. She has moved to Vietnam - but not everything there is as paradisiacal as she had hoped.

Marjorie Kublun

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ella (62) from Switzerland emigrated to Vietnam seven months ago and has been sharing her experiences on social media ever since.

Despite the low cost of living and a more open social life, she is increasingly struggling with everyday difficulties.

She had several jobs in Switzerland, but never really felt at home there and criticizes the high costs and lack of a welcoming culture.

Her initial enthusiasm for Southeast Asia has now given way to disillusionment, which is why she wants to leave Vietnam soon. Next, she is planning a new start in Thailand with her cat. Show more

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When blue News reaches emigrant Ella in Hoi An, Vietnam, it's 3:30 pm. Born in St. Gallen, she had already taken Leo, her rescued cat, for a walk in the hotel garden. She had previously had the stitches removed from the newly neutered animal at the vet. When she saw the emaciated cat roaming between the chairs in a street café on Phu Quoc Island a few months ago, she couldn't help but take him with her. Leo has been by her side ever since: "He quickly got used to his new life."

As Ella has no fixed place of residence in Vietnam, she lives in a hotel. "I want to be able to leave without explanation if something doesn't suit me." She had completely underestimated what it was actually like to live in a hotel in Vietnam. On Phu Quoc, for example, she had to change hotels four times in just two weeks - sometimes because of fully booked rooms, sometimes because of water damage or construction site noise.

Nevertheless, she puts up with it and gives her followers helpful tips on how to find the right hotel even on a budget. Ella doesn't mince her words and consistently shares her positive and negative experiences on Instagram. The algorithm responds to her honesty: her follower count is approaching 13,000.

«In Switzerland, parks and swimming pools are full in summer»

In a video, the 62-year-old, style-conscious woman, who has a penchant for beautiful clothes, explains why she emigrated with two suitcases and two rucksacks. Switzerland is "overpopulated, parks and swimming pools are full in summer and it's too gray and too cold from October to April". In addition, rents have risen sharply: "If I'm going to live in Switzerland, I want to live in the Zurich area. But since 2022, you can no longer afford that as a normal earner," Ella told blue News.

The prosperity that many associate with Switzerland is now only accessible to a few. Ella, who has had several professional footholds in Switzerland - most recently as a portrait photographer and fitness personal trainer for 10 years - clearly feels this. "The image that most people have of Switzerland and what Switzerland conveys worldwide is simply no longer true. Prices have risen, it's abnormal. Many families are in great distress as a result," she says.

Always felt like a foreigner

Ella also criticizes the Swiss clique culture: she never really felt welcome in her own country. "I always felt like a foreigner." Making contacts is difficult, she says, Switzerland has no real welcoming culture - a mindset that doesn't suit her, even though she otherwise shares the country's values.

When Ella saw the emaciated cat roaming between the chairs in a street café on Phu Quoc Island a few months ago, she couldn't help but adopt him. zvg

In Vietnam, on the other hand, her social life has changed dramatically: "It's easy to strike up a conversation with strangers, have a coffee or spend a few hours together." This is rather unusual in Switzerland.

Her life in Southeast Asia is better than in Switzerland - from the weather to the sea to the finances, which allow her to live a much more relaxed life. But after seven months, these arguments are no longer enough for her to stay in the country. On the contrary: Ella can hardly wait to turn her back on Vietnam. "I'm fed up," she tells blue News - and her videos also make the situation clear.

"Real life and tips"

Shortly after leaving Switzerland, she showed what reality looks like in the country away from the paradisiacal backdrops - very different from what we are used to from travel influencers. In a video, she speaks candidly about Vietnamese hotels: "When you move to Vietnam as a middle-class Swiss woman, you really have to have nerves of steel. Especially if you can't afford high-priced hotels." Ella has 1,400 Swiss francs a month. "You can be sure that you'll get surprises in any budget hotel. I deal with a lot, but there are certain limits," she says in the video.

She is particularly bothered by the hygiene of the rooms: as the cleaning ladies are not thorough enough, Ella cleans her room herself. Barefoot on a towel on the wet bathroom floor, she uses a squeegee to remove the water. "Many hotels don't have a shower curtain. If you don't wipe the floor, it stays wet for hours. I don't have to have that."

While some followers refer to her as the "princess and the pea", most appreciate her honest insights. "I give people 'real life' and tips," says Ella. This also includes pointing out grievances: "Animals are not respected here. I even see this at the vet, who has two caged canaries that have never seen daylight."

A new start in Thailand?

"I always look for the good. But here - I have to be honest - it really hits my mood." But Ella is a determined woman and has long had a plan: she will soon be trying her luck in Thailand with her cat Leo. "At least the quality of service is better there," she says and adds thoughtfully: "I'm looking for a place where I can stay longer. I haven't found it yet."

She actually wanted to return to Europe by the sea in May. But the war in Iran threw a spanner in the works: flight prices skyrocketed. Ella is therefore staying in South East Asia for the time being.

«I'm looking for a place where I can stay longer»

Emigrating with an animal is anything but easy. Her followers watch intently as Ella travels across town by bus to get all the documents for her departure. "Because I'm moving to another country, I have a lot of paperwork and numerous vet appointments to put everything together," she explains. This is not only time-consuming, but also expensive: the flight ticket for Leo alone costs three times as much as hers with Vietnam Airlines. But she definitely doesn't want to leave her cat behind.

Whether Thailand will actually become her new home is uncertain. Whether she wants to call herself a long-term traveler or an expat in the future is also still up in the air. But one thing is certain: she is not living a typical retired life. Ella wants to continue sharing her adventures via Instagram - directly, honestly and without pretense.

Video from the department