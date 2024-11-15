"Up and away New Zealand: Swiss emigrants on the other side of the world" "Up and Away New Zealand": Mona Vetsch spent around three weeks visiting adventurous Swiss people who have found happiness on the other side of the world. Image: SRF For example, Hanni Padrutt from near Winterthur. She met her husband through a newspaper advertisement and emigrated with him - by boat - after three months in 1961. Image: SRF The Padrutts: Hanni with her grandchildren Mia (left), Moritz (2nd from left), Julia (2nd from right) and Leo (right). Image: SRF The Padrutts are third-generation Kiwis: Mario (r.) and Anja Padrutt (2nd from right) with their children Leo (3rd from left), Julia (3rd from right), Moritz (l.) and Mia (2nd from left). Image: SRF The Bätjer family from Gams SG have never been to New Zealand, but have long thought about emigrating and have now seized the opportunity - the world belongs to the brave: Abish (left) and Chris Bätjer (center) in front of their camper van with Mona Vetsch. Image: SRF The Bätjer family and their three children Aiven, Riley and Ruby searched for and found the perfect spot for a new start in New Zealand in their caravan. Image: SRF From Valais to New Zealand: twins Sabin (left) and Susan (center) Imhasly. Today they produce felt from the wool of their own sheep. Image: SRF The Imhasly twin sisters Sabin (r.) and Susan emigrated together from Sion VS, they wanted to stay together. Image: SRF An incredible love story: Sibille Schmid from Winterthur ZH met Josh Komen on an airplane. Josh had cancer and was on his way to Australia for treatment. Today, the former top athlete is doing well. They are the proud parents of a daughter. Image: SRF Josh Koman was New Zealand's fastest 800-meter runner in 2011 before he fell ill. Today he works as a coach and speaker. His secret weapon: ice swimming. Image: SRF Annette Meyer from Herrliberg emigrated all by herself, first earned her money with a food caravan and now runs a magical café at the end of the world. Image: SRF Annette Meyer has also found happiness in love with her partner Ed Briem. Image: SRF Theres and Hannes and Theres Krummenacher in front of their house in New Zealand. They emigrated from Zug with their four children. Image: SRF The Krummenachers have built up a unique business: They are the only ones in New Zealand to grow wild mushrooms. They have planted 5000 trees for this purpose. Image: SRF Mona Vetsch on emigrating: "People who emigrate to New Zealand are not looking for a cheap life. You go for the quality of life and the chance to build something of your own. A new start on the other side of the world: after two leukemia diagnoses and a tough battle against the disease, Josh Komen found the love of his life in Swiss woman Sibille.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sibille and Josh's love story is unbelievably beautiful. Sibille from Winterthur met Josh, who had cancer, on a trip around the world, fell in love with him and moved to New Zealand to be with him against all odds.

Josh Komen was the fastest 800-meter runner in New Zealand in 2011 before he was diagnosed with cancer.

Today, the two of them live happily on the South Island with a baby. And thanks to the love and support of Sibille, Josh is doing much better. Josh Komen is a coach, speaker and motivator . His secret recipe: ice bathing.

"Up and Away New Zealand - New Life on the Other Side of the World" - airs Saturday, November 16, at 8.10 pm on SRF1. Show more

Josh Komen's heart beats for running. In 2011, he was New Zealand's fastest 800-meter athlete. His sporting career is on a steep upward trajectory.

But a diagnosis brings his life's journey to an abrupt halt: at the age of 23, he learns that he has cancer. "In a fraction of an instant" - as he describes the moment - Komen's life is turned upside down. Komen is diagnosed with leukemia not once, but twice.

This stroke of fate leads Komen into a ten-year battle: an allogeneic stem cell transplant, an induced coma, graft-versus-host reactions, numerous complications and five years of treatment in Australia - all accompanied by several heart attacks.

Sibille Schmid found love on the other side of the world. She lives on New Zealand's South Island with Josh Komen and their daughter Maja. SRF

Giving up? Not an option for the former athlete. Even though he is gripped by a deep depression. "I was in a very dark place," he describes this time.

Komen fights. His treatments take place in New Zealand and Australia. A flight to Australia in 2017 turned his life upside down again. He meets Sibille, an oncology healthcare specialist from Winterthur. A love story develops between the sick Komen and the globetrotter from Switzerland that Hollywood could not have written more beautifully.

blue News spoke to Josh Komen in New Zealand. Today he is doing well - thanks to breathing techniques, ice baths and the love of his family. Sibille and Josh are parents to a lovely daughter. Josh Komen works as a coach and is a sought-after motivational speaker.

Josh, how are you feeling now?

I'm not doing too badly, my little daughter is keeping us on our toes. She puts a smile on our faces with her lively nature.

You met your wife Sibille on a flight in 2017. You were only together for a few days in Australia and then had a long-distance relationship for six months. Sibille then emigrated to Greymouth to be with you at Christmas 2017. How did those around you react?

Those around you were skeptical, especially because of my state of health. My family was also skeptical that I had met a Swiss woman. But they knew that Sybille was a very special person. My family could accept the idea that this woman would be part of my life.

How would you describe Sibille?

She is extremely empathetic. She sees the person in me, not because of my appearance or my body, but because of who I am, my values and my personality. And through her profession as a nurse, she understands that many people suffer. She works in palliative care and cancer treatment. Sibille sees most people's pain - and she is incredibly funny; has a good sense of humor.

Do you have typical Swiss rituals?

Yes, we speak German, Swiss German with our daughter. Maja has to answer my wife Sibille in Swiss German - she speaks English with me. And we like fondue.

Can you find real fondue cheese in New Zealand?

It's not the real cheese, but we get some from Switzerland and bring it home. I don't know if it's a Swiss ritual, but the Swiss are very tidy. My wife likes to have a very tidy and clean house. We are both very proud of our daughter's Swiss heritage. She has a Swiss passport and we have a flag hanging in our house.

Do you speak Swiss German?

No, I can speak some High German, but Swiss German is too difficult for me.

You and your family visited Switzerland this summer. How do you like Switzerland?

I love Switzerland! I think it's an incredible country. In terms of nature, it's very similar to New Zealand. But New Zealand is a bit rougher. And the infrastructure in Switzerland, which is partly in the middle of nature, is something I've never seen before. This Jungfrau Railway that goes up the mountain is unique. It's a beautiful life in Switzerland and we enjoy it very much.

What gave you the most strength during this difficult time?

I hoped to be able to walk again at some point to get my life back. Reading the book "Saying yes to life anyway" by Dr. Frankel helped me a lot. It gave me hope that something really good could be waiting for me. And that was Sibille.

Sibille brought light into her life?

Absolutely! She changed my life by seeing me for who I am and enabling me to live a real, true, authentic life. Thanks to her, my life made sense again - despite the pain.

Today you work as a coach and speaker. What advice would you give to people who are faced with a stroke of fate?

I think the first part is to pause, breathe, make space for yourself, be patient and then bear the pain yourself, the pain itself never lasts forever. Things are always changing, and the fact that we are human gives us opportunities that we don't know about. Even though our lives have changed, we hold on to these unknown possibilities that can bring us love and life.

What do you wish for the future?

A life that is hopefully as healthy as possible.

