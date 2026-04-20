Swissgrid invested around CHF 356.6 million in grid infrastructure in 2025. (symbolic image) Keystone

The national grid company Swissgrid generated a profit in the 2025 financial year that was around CHF 12 million lower than in 2024. At the same time, the company invested CHF 281.2 million in the expansion of the transmission grid.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The company's profit amounted to CHF 91.7 million, as Swissgrid announced on Monday. In 2024, the company reported a result of around CHF 103.8 million. The reason for the decline was the regulatory reduction of under-recoveries, i.e. costs incurred in previous years that exceeded the tariff-based income.

The transmission grid was available at all times in the reporting year and transported around 70.5 terawatt hours of electrical energy. The company therefore fulfilled its core mandate. According to the press release, the Board of Directors is proposing a dividend of CHF 45.8 million, almost six million less than in the previous year.

Higher investments, lower turnover

Total investments increased by 33 million to 356.6 million francs. Of this, CHF 281.2 million was invested in grid expansion and CHF 15.3 million in maintenance. As part of the "Grid 2040" strategy, Swissgrid plans to invest a total of CHF 5.5 billion in 31 grid projects by 2040. The company cited the building permit received for the line in the new Gotthard road tunnel as an important milestone in 2025.

In turn, the grid company's net revenue fell from CHF 1.8 billion to CHF 1.5 billion. This was due to the lower interest rate level. In order to increase efficiency, Swissgrid used software based on artificial intelligence. This has saved costs of around 20 million euros in control energy management.

For the current financial year, Swissgrid expects a slightly lower result than in 2025, especially as it depends to a large extent on the requirements of the federal government. The "Netzexpress" proposal to speed up approval procedures and the electricity agreement with the EU are key factors for the future security of supply, it added.