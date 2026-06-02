Around 70 percent of usage came from abroad, as Swissinfo announced on Tuesday on the occasion of the publication of its 2025 annual report. The content of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG's international offering was accessed in 195 countries.

Swissinfo articles were cited a total of 3544 times in over 60 countries and in 49 languages last year. The platform's mission is to communicate Swiss topics from politics, business and society to a global audience. For the more than 838,000 Swiss abroad, the service represents an important link to their homeland, according to Swissinfo.

The German-language offering grew by 33 percent last year. According to Swissinfo, this includes information on elections and votes, questions about citizenship, identity documents and banking issues, as well as articles that explain Swiss characteristics and keep the relationship with Switzerland alive from a distance. The focus was on both Swiss abroad and people planning to emigrate.

According to head Larissa M. Bieler, Swissinfo's mission is to "contribute to the visibility and understanding of Switzerland internationally". According to Bieler, although Switzerland is highly visible worldwide, it is not always understood. Swissinfo has been fulfilling an international journalistic mandate on behalf of the Swiss Confederation since 1935.