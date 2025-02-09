The Swissmetal site in Reconvilier. (archive picture) sda

Swissmetal will close its Dornach site by the end of July and relocate production to Reconvilier in order to increase efficiency.

Around 35 of the 54 employees in Dornach are affected by the restructuring: The number of redundancies will be announced in mid-March.

By concentrating on Reconvilier, the company aims to reduce costs and ensure profitable growth. Show more

Swissmetal plans to close the site in Dornach (SO) by the end of July and concentrate its activities at the site in Reconvilier (BE). The company intends to relocate as many jobs as possible to the Bernese Jura, where 82 people are currently employed, reports Keystone-SDA.

The aim is to minimize the impact of the restructuring on around 35 of the 54 employees in Dornach. The relocations are expected to take place between April and July and the number of redundancies will be announced in mid-March.

This restructuring will allow Swissmetal to significantly reduce costs and focus on the Reconvilier site to achieve profitable growth.

The company had already announced in 2019 that it would be giving up the Dornach site shortly after taking over Baoshida Swissmetal with its sites in the Bernese Jura and the canton of Solothurn. At the time, the mayor of Dornach saw the announced restructuring as an opportunity for the further development of the town, which no longer had any large land reserves.

