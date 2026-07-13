Switzerland and the United Kingdom concluded negotiations on an expanded free trade agreement on Monday. The agreement, which focuses on services, is intended to promote trade, investment, and job creation.

Companies in sectors such as financial services and the natural sciences are expected to benefit particularly from this, as Federal Council President Guy Parmelin and British Business Secretary Peter Kyle explained to the media on Monday in Bern. This would reduce administrative barriers and improve market access.

It should also become easier for business travelers and skilled workers to work across borders. In addition, there will be improved conditions for data flows and the protection of intellectual property. Kyle called it a “historic deal.”

According to Parmelin, the goal is to have the free trade agreement ready for signing by the end of this year. This will be followed by the respective domestic approval processes.