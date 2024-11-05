Piranha IV tanks from KNDS Germany are to replace the Swiss Army's current M109 howitzers. Keystone/Sam Bosshard

The Swiss Army is purchasing its new artillery system from Germany: The choice fell on Piranha IV tanks from the armaments company KNDS.

Philipp Dahm

The Swiss Army's M109 self-propelled howitzers, which have been in service for over fifty years, are soon to be replaced. It is now clear that the new artillery system is to be purchased in Germany. The choice fell on Piranha IV tanks from the armaments company KNDS.

This choice was made by the Federal Armaments Office (Armasuisse), as was announced on Tuesday. The plan is to finalize the procurement of the new "AGM Artillery Gun Module" system with the 2025 Armed Forces Dispatch. Parliament will have the final say.

Two manufacturers were in the running: KNDS Deutschland GmbH & Co KG and the Swedish company BAE Systems Bofors AB. After a detailed evaluation of the tests, clarifications and offers, the German system was chosen, as Armasuisse announced.

It is not yet clear how much the procurement will cost. According to Armasuisse, the contributions for the Army Dispatch 2025 are being prepared.

