Felix Wertli negotiates for Switzerland in Brazil. (archive picture) Keystone

Despite the current difficult geopolitical environment, Switzerland is optimistic about the upcoming World Climate Conference. Swiss environmental ambassador Felix Wertli sees this as an important signal of international cooperation.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"The fact that so many countries are working together despite all the difficulties is a success," Wertli told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Ten years ago, the international community agreed on the Paris Climate Agreement. From November 10, representatives of almost 200 countries will once again be negotiating the implementation and structure of this agreement in Belém, Brazil.

At this 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP 30), Switzerland is campaigning for all countries to submit ambitious new reduction targets. According to Wertli, this also applies in particular to countries with high CO2 emissions. In the Paris Climate Agreement, almost all countries in the world committed to limiting global warming to well below two degrees, but preferably to 1.5 degrees compared to the pre-industrial age. To this end, they must tighten their national climate targets every five years.

Updated climate targets and adaptation

These updated climate targets will be at the heart of this year's negotiations. "The aim is for countries to take stock of what they have achieved so far under the Paris Agreement and where we still need to make improvements in order to close the gap to the 1.5 degree target," said Wertli.

Switzerland submitted its new targets in January. By 2035, Switzerland should reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65 percent compared to 1990 levels, and by 59 percent on average between 2031 and 2035. The targets are to be achieved primarily through domestic measures.

According to Wertli, the Swiss delegation is also working towards strengthening international investment in climate protection and involving the private sector more actively. One of the central topics in Belém will also be adaptation to climate change. The countries want to introduce internationally comparable metrics for adaptation to climate change.

Between progress and pressure to act

Climate is currently less of a priority in many countries than it was a few years ago, said Wertli. This is a major challenge. Nevertheless, after the USA once again withdrew from the agreement at the start of Donald Trump's second presidency, no other country has followed suit. This is a good sign.

"We are not on course to achieve the 1.5 degree target at the moment," said Wertli. However, there has been great progress in the ten years since the Paris Climate Agreement. "In 2015, we were on the way to global warming of 4 degrees. Now we are on the path to 2.3 to 2.8 degrees," emphasized the environmental ambassador.

Environment Minister Albert Rösti will also be attending COP 30. He will take part in a meeting of environment ministers in the second week of the conference.