Switzerland called on the United Nations in Geneva to uphold the 1951 Refugee Convention, which marked its 75th anniversary on Tuesday.

According to Vincenzo Mascioli, the State Secretary for Migration, the focus must be directed even more strongly toward people in need of protection.

“We must all feel a sense of obligation to uphold the right to asylum and protect this convention,” said Vincenzo Mascioli, State Secretary for Migration, in a speech before the UN in Geneva, where the convention was originally adopted. Although the agreement was hard-won after World War II, “we must continually embed it in our societies.”

According to the undersecretary, there needs to be an even greater focus on those who need protection and efforts to reduce the number of unfounded asylum claims. In a message, UN Secretary-General António Guterres praised the convention, which has saved millions of lives.