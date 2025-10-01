  1. Residential Customers
Agglo communities particularly attractive Switzerland could create living space for two million people

SDA

1.10.2025 - 14:00

The Zurich municipality of Schwerzenbach has particularly great potential for additional living space through densification. (archive image)
Keystone

A study by the Sotomo research institute shows: Up to two million additional living spaces could be created in Switzerland through densified inner development - especially in conurbations.

Keystone-SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Internal development could create living space for two million people in Switzerland, especially in agglomeration communities.
  • 70 percent of settlements would remain untouched, 30 percent would be densified.
  • Sotomo sees particular potential in Zurich, Geneva and Bern.
According to a new analysis by the Sotomo research institute, "high-quality internal development" alone could create living space for 2 million people in Switzerland. The greatest potential lies in the agglomeration municipalities.

According to a press release issued by Sotomo on Wednesday, 70 percent of current settlements would remain untouched. In contrast, 30 percent of the existing settlement area would be developed inwards - 8 percent "substantially" and 22 percent "moderately".

According to the Sotomo analysis, additional living space for 870,000 people could be created in the "most important agglomeration municipalities in Switzerland" through densification. It sees space for 770,000 people in the largest cities and 360,000 people in the smaller cities.

The Zurich agglomeration is particularly emphasized - especially the municipality of Schwerzenbach. According to the study, the Geneva agglomeration with Vernier, Pregny-Chambésy and Meyrin as well as parts of the Bern agglomeration also have "significant potential areas".

