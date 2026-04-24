Nothing but sunshine: April was far too dry. (symbolic image) Keystone

Switzerland is experiencing an exceptionally dry April: far too little rain has fallen across the country so far, in many places only a fraction of the usual amount.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This April is therefore likely to be one of the driest since measurements began, as the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) informed the Keystone-SDA news agency on request.

By April 23, precipitation totals were generally less than a third of the average for the 1991-2020 reference period - in other words, around two thirds less rain fell. In some areas, the deviation was even greater. For example, the western Central Plateau, the western northern slopes of the Alps, Valais and parts of Graubünden and Ticino recorded barely more than 15 percent of the usual rainfall.

According to MeteoSwiss, there is no improvement in sight by the end of the month: according to the current forecast, no significant precipitation is expected.