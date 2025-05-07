One thing is clear: cyberattacks are not decreasing. This is why Germany urgently needs to update its security systems. Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

According to the technology company Cisco, the ability of Swiss companies to defend themselves against cyber attacks has deteriorated. Around 80 percent are not adequately protected against cyber attacks.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The technology company Cisco believes that Swiss companies are poorly positioned against cyber attacks.

The defense capability has even decreased in the past year.

Around 80 percent are not adequately protected against cyber attacks. Show more

This is the conclusion of the Cybersecurity Readiness Index 2025 published by Cisco on Wednesday. "Last year was a lost year for cybersecurity in Switzerland," said Christopher Tighe, Head of Cisco in Switzerland, in a press release.

There is a need to catch up "across the board" in various cybersecurity areas. In four out of five cybersecurity areas, less than a third of Swiss companies have a good or very good level of protection. Only in the area of "AI use" is Switzerland above the European average, with 41% of companies having a good or very good level of protection.

84 percent of companies use AI

84% of Swiss companies already use AI to detect attacks on their IT infrastructure, for example. In addition, more than a third are already using AI technologies to better understand the threat situation.

According to the information provided, 8,000 cybersecurity managers were surveyed for the Cybersecurity Readiness Index 2025, 203 of them in Switzerland. The survey was conducted from January to February 2025 by an external survey institute using online interviews on behalf of Cisco.