Switzerland has frozen large assets. sda

Switzerland has blocked Russian assets worth CHF 15 billion. The values have thus increased.

Keystone-SDA SDA

CHF 7.4 billion belonging to individuals and companies sanctioned in connection with the Russian attack on Ukraine are currently frozen in Switzerland. In addition, there are CHF 7.45 billion in immobilized assets of the Russian central bank.

Both figures increased between February 2024 and March 2025, as announced by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) on Tuesday. According to the report, a total of 1859 individuals and 541 companies were last listed in Switzerland and were therefore affected by the sanctions regime.

Of the 16 sanctions packages imposed by the EU, Switzerland has so far adopted 15. Some of these sanctions concern asset freezes and a prohibition on making assets available.

According to Seco, 14 properties in six cantons are currently also blocked in Switzerland, as well as sports and luxury vehicles in five cantons, aircraft, stored works of art and furniture, and instruments.