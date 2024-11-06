  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Geography Switzerland gets a new tectonic map

SDA

6.11.2024 - 17:31

Switzerland gets a new tectonic map - Gallery
Switzerland gets a new tectonic map - Gallery. The tectonic map of Switzerland from Swisstopo at a scale of 1:500,000.

The tectonic map of Switzerland from Swisstopo at a scale of 1:500,000.

Image: Keystone

Switzerland gets a new tectonic map - Gallery. The map shows the tectonic units of Switzerland and its neighboring areas.

The map shows the tectonic units of Switzerland and its neighboring areas.

Image: Keystone

Switzerland gets a new tectonic map - Gallery. It is based on the 2005 version and contains various geological maps.

It is based on the 2005 version and contains various geological maps.

Image: Keystone

Switzerland gets a new tectonic map - Gallery
Switzerland gets a new tectonic map - Gallery. The tectonic map of Switzerland from Swisstopo at a scale of 1:500,000.

The tectonic map of Switzerland from Swisstopo at a scale of 1:500,000.

Image: Keystone

Switzerland gets a new tectonic map - Gallery. The map shows the tectonic units of Switzerland and its neighboring areas.

The map shows the tectonic units of Switzerland and its neighboring areas.

Image: Keystone

Switzerland gets a new tectonic map - Gallery. It is based on the 2005 version and contains various geological maps.

It is based on the 2005 version and contains various geological maps.

Image: Keystone

Switzerland has a new tectonic map at a scale of 1:500,000. The TK500 contains updates to the geometry, distribution and nomenclature of the tectonic units of Switzerland and its neighboring areas.

06.11.2024, 17:31

Tectonic units comprise rocks with a similar geodynamic development history, as announced by the Federal Office of Topography Swisstopo on Wednesday.

The fourth edition of the map is based on the 2005 version and contains various geological maps. For the first time, it contains an English explanation that includes a summarized description of the 187 tectonic units depicted, Swisstopo wrote. The nomenclature and interpretation of these units are also discussed.

The digital version of the map also provides access to around 200 sub-units, which enable a deeper understanding of the Swiss subsurface, it added. In addition, the colors have been revised to better highlight the connections between the crystalline bases and the sedimentary layers deposited above them.

SDA

More from the department

Switzerland - Czech Republic. Bern and Prague insist on European cohesion during state visit

Switzerland - Czech RepublicBern and Prague insist on European cohesion during state visit

Tourism. Significant increase in Chinese tourists in southern Ticino

TourismSignificant increase in Chinese tourists in southern Ticino

US stars react to Trump comeback. Between embarrassed silence and frustrated hate speech

US stars react to Trump comebackBetween embarrassed silence and frustrated hate speech