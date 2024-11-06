Switzerland gets a new tectonic map - Gallery The tectonic map of Switzerland from Swisstopo at a scale of 1:500,000. Image: Keystone The map shows the tectonic units of Switzerland and its neighboring areas. Image: Keystone It is based on the 2005 version and contains various geological maps. Image: Keystone Switzerland gets a new tectonic map - Gallery The tectonic map of Switzerland from Swisstopo at a scale of 1:500,000. Image: Keystone The map shows the tectonic units of Switzerland and its neighboring areas. Image: Keystone It is based on the 2005 version and contains various geological maps. Image: Keystone

Switzerland has a new tectonic map at a scale of 1:500,000. The TK500 contains updates to the geometry, distribution and nomenclature of the tectonic units of Switzerland and its neighboring areas.

Tectonic units comprise rocks with a similar geodynamic development history, as announced by the Federal Office of Topography Swisstopo on Wednesday.

The fourth edition of the map is based on the 2005 version and contains various geological maps. For the first time, it contains an English explanation that includes a summarized description of the 187 tectonic units depicted, Swisstopo wrote. The nomenclature and interpretation of these units are also discussed.

The digital version of the map also provides access to around 200 sub-units, which enable a deeper understanding of the Swiss subsurface, it added. In addition, the colors have been revised to better highlight the connections between the crystalline bases and the sedimentary layers deposited above them.

