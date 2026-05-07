Switzerland recorded a slight decline in organ donations in 2025. (symbolic image) Keystone

Fewer people donated organs in Switzerland in 2025. Nevertheless, more people received a donated organ - thanks to a record number of imported organs, as the annual report published by Swisstransplant on Thursday shows.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Last year, 185 deceased people in Switzerland donated their organs. That was two fewer people than in the previous record year. The foundation recorded a significant decline in the number of living kidney and liver donations. The number of these fell by 16.5 percent to 96 cases.

Despite the slight drop in donor numbers, 643 people received one or more organs. This corresponds to a slight increase of around one percent compared to the previous year and is the second-highest number of transplants ever carried out in Switzerland. The number of heart and pancreas transplants in particular increased.

69 imported organs

According to the organ donation organization, the international exchange of organs played a decisive role. A new high was reached with 69 imported organs. This means that almost every eighth organ transplanted in Switzerland came from abroad. Lungs were imported most frequently. In return, 25 organs were exported from Switzerland.

In the course of 2025, a total of 2109 people were on the waiting list for a donor organ. 67 people died while waiting for an organ. This was 10.7 percent fewer than in the previous year. At the end of 2025, there were still 1325 people on the list.

Objection solution from 2027

The extended consent solution currently still applies to organ donations in Switzerland. If the person being considered as a donor or their relatives do not expressly consent to organ donation, the organs may not be donated in the event of death. If the wishes of the deceased are not known, the majority of relatives currently decide against organ donation, according to Swisstransplant.

In future, anyone who does not wish to donate organs and tissue after death must state this. On May 15, 2022, voters said yes to the proposal by the Federal Council and Parliament. This so-called objection regulation is expected to come into force in the third quarter of 2027.