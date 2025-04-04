The Dutch discounter Action is shaking up the non-food business in Germany - and is now coming to Switzerland. Fabian Strauch/dpa

Lidl, Aldi, Denner and now Action. There are more and more discounters in Switzerland. But how are they changing our purchasing behavior? An expert explains why Switzerland is not stingy, but is becoming more price-conscious.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new non-food discounter "Action" relies on the psychological "treasure hunter effect" and thus hits the nerve of price-conscious but not stingy Swiss consumers.

Consumer expert Felix Murbach explains that the Swiss are more selective shoppers today and consciously look for affordable offers that don't look cheap.

The success of new discounters depends on their positioning, while established retailers such as Migros and Coop are increasingly under pressure from rising price pressure and online competition. Show more

Who would say no to a bargain? The Swiss certainly wouldn't. Discounters have been expanding in Switzerland for years. On Saturday, the Dutch discounter "Action" opens in Bachenbülach ZH.

Have we become too stingy to pay a higher price at Migros or Coop? An expert assesses the situation and explains why we like to save money and why discounters are so popular.

The "treasure hunter" effect

Felix Murbach is a consumer expert. He says that Switzerland has not become stingier - but more selective. "We spend our money more consciously today," says Murbach. Inflation has changed consumer behavior and many people have become more cautious.

The entry of the Dutch non-food discounter "Action" has given the Swiss market a breath of fresh air. "The temptation is relatively high. Because you have great prices and a constantly changing range," says Murbach.

There is a psychological principle behind this: the "treasure hunter effect". If you find a bargain, you feel proud for a short time - and want to experience this feeling again and again. "Rational and emotional thinking are mutually reinforcing."

Switzerland makes conscious purchases

The fact that the range at Action is constantly changing adds to the appeal. "You have to pop in almost every day to see if there's anything new." A model that could also work in Switzerland - if the brand is positioned correctly.

Because: "The Swiss don't like to buy cheap, they like to buy cheap. That's a big difference." For example, people take more time to compare prices on the internet. "People consciously think about the price. Twenty years ago, it was different," explains Murbach.

Do we need another discount store in Switzerland? "We don't need it," says Murbach. "But it's something new - and that makes people curious." People were already skeptical about Aldi and Lidl - today they are established. "Lidl in Germany is much cheaper, but the quality in Switzerland is very good." The appearance of a discounter is crucial - as a brand with a profile or as a junk store. Both are possible.

Price awareness is taking on a new form

Established retailers such as Migros and Coop are under pressure. Migros has long since reacted and is cutting the prices of its own brands. But it's not just supermarkets that are feeling the competition: "A Jelmoli or Franz Karl Weber - both have had to close. Premium formats are also coming under pressure."

Another factor: online retail. If you can't find what you're looking for in a store, you can simply order it online. It's often cheaper, faster and more flexible. "Social change is also reflected in purchasing behavior," says Murbach. Organic and sustainability are still important, but price awareness has taken on a new form.

