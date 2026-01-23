Switzerland has stepped up its efforts to combat the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It is providing the World Health Organization (WHO) with an additional 1.6 million Swiss francs.

The additional funding from the SDC is intended, among other things, to strengthen the coordination of emergency medical teams. (File photo)

This brings the total Swiss aid since the start of the crisis to 4.6 million Swiss francs, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) announced on Thursday.

The additional funding from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) is intended to strengthen the coordination of emergency medical teams. It will also support a plan to contain the disease in neighboring countries such as South Sudan.

According to the FDFA, thanks to support from its partners, the WHO was able to expand its testing capacity in the affected areas from 200 to 400 tests per day. The network now comprises ten laboratories spread across the affected provinces, with a total capacity of over 2,000 tests per day.

The SDC is also providing the WHO with an expert from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit for a period of six months. Switzerland is also participating in clinical trials for potential Ebola treatments.

The epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo broke out again in May 2026. Since then, 2,536 confirmed cases and 1,033 deaths have been recorded. The virus spread primarily in the eastern part of the country, in the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu, where armed conflicts are hampering containment efforts.