Foxes as end hosts are adapted to the fox tapeworm and can live with the parasite. However, an infestation can have serious consequences for humans.

Fox tapeworm infections are on the rise throughout Europe, and Switzerland is one of the countries most severely affected.

People often don't realize for years that they are infected with the fox tapeworm. But then alveolar echinococcosis, which is caused by the parasite, breaks out. According to a new study, the disease is rare, but the number of cases is increasing. In Europe, Switzerland is particularly affected.

For the overview study published in the specialist journal "The Lancet Infectious Diseases", an international research team determined the Europe-wide case numbers of this disease for the first time, as the Medical University of Vienna, which was involved in the study, announced on Monday.

The researchers analyzed scientific publications, local disease registers, officially reported case numbers and unpublished reports from 40 countries for the period from 1997 to 2023.

Switzerland as a hotspot

According to the study, the number of cases has risen significantly in recent years - in Switzerland from a handful of annual diagnoses in the 1990s to an average of 70 today. There is no obligation to report fox tapeworm infections in humans in Switzerland.

According to the study, Lithuania had the highest number of cases per inhabitant, followed by Switzerland. High fox populations or increasing contact between wild animals, pets and humans were cited as possible causes for the risk of infection. On the other hand, the researchers point out in the study that growing awareness among doctors could also have something to do with the increase.

Infection often via contaminated berries

"Despite the relatively low incidence of alveolar echinococcosis, this disease is an increasing problem in Europe," the researchers wrote in the study.

Fox tapeworms are parasites that live in the intestines of their hosts - usually foxes. The eggs of fox tapeworms can enter the human body via the animals' excrement, for example via contaminated berries. The infection is often asymptomatic for years and only manifests itself later, particularly through changes in the liver.