While massive wildfires are raging in France, Switzerland has been largely spared so far. But there is no cause for complacency: According to an expert, wildfires with devastating consequences are possible here as well.

Forest fires, such as the one pictured here in Bitsch in 2023, also occur in Switzerland. (File photo)

However, the risk differs fundamentally from that in our neighboring country. “In terms of area, forest fires in Switzerland are smaller,” says forest fire expert Boris Pezzatti of the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency. Due to its fragmented forest areas, the Swiss Plateau is hardly threatened by large-scale fires. “In the Alps and the Jura, however, there are indeed larger contiguous forest areas,” says Pezzatti.

The devastating impact that fires can have in such areas was evident in Ticino in 1973: That year, approximately 73 square kilometers of forest burned—nearly five percent of the canton’s total forest area. A single major fire in Val Colla alone engulfed 1,600 hectares.

Steep slopes contribute to the risk of wildfires

In Switzerland, the risk of wildfires is heavily influenced by the topography. On steep slopes, fires spread extremely quickly. Once a fire has reached a certain intensity, it is almost impossible to stop. However, steep slopes also have a decisive advantage over flat regions: fires move upward—and thus away from settlements, which are usually located in the valley.

Evacuations due to wildfires are therefore rare in Switzerland—although they do occur, as was the case in Bitsch, VS, in 2023. A total of 205 people from the hamlets of Oberried and Ried-Mörel were temporarily evacuated at that time because strong winds threatened to drive the wildfire into the residential areas. Ultimately, however, the wind shifted direction and the hamlets were spared.

"The danger comes after the fire"

Even though wildfires in Switzerland tend to cover smaller areas and often do not directly threaten populated areas, their consequences can be severe.

“The danger often comes only after the fire,” says expert Pezzatti. This is because many mountain forests serve an essential protective function. If they burn down, the villages below are left defenseless against the forces of nature.

The threat often remains hidden for years. As the dead roots rot in the soil, the slope loses its stability. For example, following the forest fire in Visp (2011), massive mudslides did not begin rolling toward the village until 2017. Fortunately, retention basins built as a precautionary measure were able to stop the mudflows.

Forest Fire Risk Rises, Yet Fewer Fires

Climate change is leading to increased heat and drought, raising the meteorological risk of wildfires. This makes one trend all the more surprising: In traditional wildfire hotspots such as Ticino, the number of wildfires has declined over the decades, as Pezzatti explained. “There are even young mountain firefighters who have never put out a single forest fire.”

"But that by no means means the danger isn't there," the expert clarifies. The fact that fires occur less frequently is, rather, the result of consistent preventive measures.

The most effective firefighting takes place long before the first spark. “There are fires that can only be extinguished 20 to 30 years in advance,” says Pezzatti.

According to the expert, the key lies in land-use planning and landscape management: Open agricultural areas between forests and villages stop the fire before it reaches settlements. If these areas are abandoned and become overgrown with brush, the danger moves right up to residential homes, as examples from the Mediterranean region show.

In addition, the cantons have invested in firefighting. For example, water reservoirs for helicopters have been built, and training for emergency responders has been improved. The cantons of Valais, Ticino, and Graubünden have been addressing this issue for a long time. However, the heatwave of summer 2003 also raised awareness north of the Alps. “This year shows that these preparations are paying off. Switzerland is on the right track.”