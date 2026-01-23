So far, the summer of 2026 has been at least as hot as the record-breaking summer of 2003. At some weather stations, the number of hot days has already exceeded that of 2003, according to Meteoschweiz, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology, in response to an inquiry.

Switzerland could soon set a new summer record. So far, 2026 has been at least as hot as the record-breaking summer of 2003—and it’s only August. (File photo)

“2003 was an extreme outlier,” MeteoSwiss wrote on Tuesday in response to an inquiry from Keystone-SDA. Such events are now becoming more likely due to global warming. Nevertheless, the summer of 2026 should also be classified as exceptional.

Both summers were marked by several heat waves. Unlike in 2003, when the hottest conditions occurred in August, weather stations recorded new records for daily maximum temperatures as early as June this year.

It is still too early to make a final assessment of the entire year. However, MeteoSwiss expects 2026 to be among the warmest years on record.