Switzerland has pledged one million francs in emergency aid to Colombia following the earthquake. The financial assistance is to be used for food, temporary shelter, and water supply.

Switzerland will not send rescue teams or dogs to Colombia. Instead, it plans to strengthen humanitarian capabilities on the ground.

Switzerland will not send a search-and-rescue team with dogs to Colombia, Deputy Ambassador Fabian Hayoz said Wednesday in an interview with Radio SRF. The goal is to strengthen local humanitarian capabilities rather than fly in experts from Switzerland.

According to Hayoz, Switzerland is prepared to provide assistance even on short notice. In response to a specific request from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, an aid package is currently being put together.

The emergency aid package of one million Swiss francs includes funding for food, temporary shelter, and support for water and sanitation. Since Switzerland already has a strong presence in the particularly hard-hit Chocó region, the aid was able to be adapted “quickly and easily” in collaboration with local partners, Hayoz reported.

To make matters worse, the Colombian government has only been in office for a few days. In addition, information from many remote areas is lacking. The 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday morning. The government declared a national state of emergency. Authorities currently estimate that 181 people have died and more than 2,500 have been injured.

As of Wednesday, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) was not aware of any Swiss citizens who had been injured or killed. According to the FDFA, there are approximately 2,800 Swiss nationals registered in Colombia. Approximately 130 travelers from Switzerland have been contacted by the FDFA.