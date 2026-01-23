A total of 28 countries are part of the alliance: in addition to the 26 EU member states, these include Norway and Switzerland, as the European Commission stated in a press release on Wednesday. More than 50 sea and river ports, as well as industry associations, the European Commission, European agencies such as Europol and the EU Drugs Agency, and the Council of the EU are part of it.

In April, Federal Councilor Beat Jans traveled to the Port of Antwerp in Belgium together with the relevant cantonal councilors from both Basel cantons to explore the possibility of the Swiss Rhine ports joining the port authority. The Rhine ports are owned by the cantons of Basel-Stadt and Basel-Landschaft and operate the sites in Basel-Kleinhüningen (BS), Birsfelden (BL), and Muttenz (BL), as stated on their website.