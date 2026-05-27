Hong Kong has caught up with Switzerland as the world's largest center for cross-border wealth, according to a report. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

In the global race for the wealth of the super-rich, Switzerland is facing serious competition from Asia for the first time.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Hong Kong has caught up with Switzerland as the world's largest center for cross-border wealth, according to a report.

As global booking centers, both financial centers managed around 2.9 trillion US dollars in foreign assets in 2025, as the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) announced on Wednesday.

Switzerland benefits above all from its role as a safe haven in geopolitically uncertain times. Assets from the Middle East in particular are increasingly flowing into Switzerland, it said.

Global financial assets increased by 10.7 percent to 333 trillion dollars in 2025 - more than at any time since 2021. Show more

According to the "Global Wealth Report 2026", Hong Kong has caught up with Switzerland as the world's largest center for cross-border wealth. As global booking centers, both financial centers managed around USD 2.9 trillion in foreign assets each in 2025, according to the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) on Wednesday.

However, Hong Kong's financial center is growing significantly faster than Switzerland's and is expected to clearly outpace it by 2030. While Hong Kong grew by 10.7 percent thanks to money inflows from China and a booming stock market, Switzerland only grew by 7.6 percent.

At the same time, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have also established themselves as serious competitors in offshore banking.

Assets from the Middle East are flowing more strongly into Switzerland

Switzerland benefits above all from its role as a safe haven in geopolitically uncertain times. Assets from the Middle East in particular are increasingly flowing into Switzerland, according to the report.

Total financial assets in Switzerland are expected to continue to grow. According to BCG, it will rise to 4.2 trillion dollars in 2025 and is expected to grow to 5.1 trillion by 2030. This means that Switzerland has one of the highest growth rates in Western Europe.

Worldwide, financial assets increased by 10.7 percent to 333 trillion dollars in 2025 - more than at any time since 2021. Reasons for this include rising stock markets and the high demand for gold in times of geopolitical tensions, the report said.