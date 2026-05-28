Switzerland must act on digitalization. A large-scale research program shows that it is not the software that decides whether AI is beneficial or detrimental, but the human factor. The researchers are calling for a rethink in schools, the media and the labor market.

The potential of digital tools in schools is not being fully exploited, according to a national research program. (symbolic image)

Computers and information technology Switzerland must act on digitalization, according to research report

Only if politics, business and society work together can Switzerland exploit the opportunities of the digital transformation and limit the risks, according to a statement issued by the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) on Thursday.

As part of the National Research Program "Digital Transformation" (NRP 77) commissioned by the Federal Council, researchers carried out 46 research projects over five years with a budget of 30 million Swiss francs.

The results show a clear need for action: Digital tools often remain unused in schools due to a lack of structured approaches and the necessary further training for teachers. Companies need to promote the skills of their employees more consistently. And democracy needs a stronger, independent media landscape.