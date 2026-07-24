Switzerland, along with nine other countries, remains on the U.S. monitoring list for currency manipulation. However, Switzerland has a chance of being removed from the list in the next edition of the report.

In the report, published every six months, the U.S. Department of the Treasury examines the practices of the United States’ major trading partners, which together account for about 80 percent of U.S. foreign trade. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent aims to combat unfair currency practices that would harm American companies, as he explained in a statement released Thursday evening.

The latest report found that none of the major trading partners met all three criteria for an in-depth review in 2025, according to the report. However, ten countries are on the watch list whose currency practices and economic policies warrant increased attention, the report noted: In addition to Switzerland, these include China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, and Ireland.

A country is added to the list if it meets two out of three criteria. And once a country is on the list, it remains there for at least two semi-annual reports. In this way, the U.S. government aims to ensure that the measures taken are permanent.

A chance in the next issue

The U.S. Department of the Treasury had placed Switzerland on the watch list in June 2025. Switzerland could now be removed from the list in the next report, provided it continues to meet fewer than two of the three criteria assessed. In the current report, Switzerland meets only the criterion of a substantial current account surplus. According to the U.S. report, this currently stands at 7.0 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), which corresponds to approximately 73 billion U.S. dollars. It no longer meets the criterion of a significant bilateral trade surplus with the U.S., nor does it meet the criterion of sustained unilateral foreign exchange market intervention. Switzerland therefore continues to hold exceptionally high foreign exchange reserves, and unlike in previous years, the U.S. Treasury Department no longer sees any systematic unilateral intervention. If this remains the case until the next edition of the currency manipulation report, Switzerland will be removed from the list, the analysis continues.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury also noted positively that Switzerland has now issued a joint statement with the United States on exchange rate issues. In the statement, both sides reaffirm, among other things, that they will not manipulate exchange rates to gain a competitive advantage, will intervene only in the event of market disruptions, and will generally increase transparency.

National Bank Rejected Allegations of Currency Manipulation

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has consistently rejected allegations of currency manipulation. Last September, the Federal Department of Finance (FDF), the Swiss National Bank, and the U.S. Department of the Treasury signed a joint statement on macroeconomic and exchange rate issues.

In it, Switzerland and the United States reaffirm their commitment not to use exchange rates to prevent balance-of-payments adjustments or to gain unfair competitive advantages. The statement also confirmed that foreign exchange market intervention is an important monetary policy tool for the SNB to ensure appropriate monetary conditions and fulfill its statutory mandate of price stability.