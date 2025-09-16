  1. Residential Customers
Intellectual property Switzerland remains the most innovative country in the world

Switzerland remains the leader in innovation in an international comparison. (archive picture)
Switzerland remains the most innovative country in the world. According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) index, it is ahead of Sweden and the USA, while China has moved into the top 10 for the first time.

Keystone-SDA

16.09.2025, 09:31

Switzerland has been at the top of the Global Innovation Index for more than ten years out of more than 130 countries, as the Geneva-based World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) announced on Tuesday. The top three places are the same as a year ago. It is followed by South Korea, which has moved up two places, and Singapore, which has dropped one place.

The report warns of the impact of a slowdown in investment in innovation. Growth in research fell to its lowest level in 15 years at 2.9 percent. Actual spending by companies in this area was only 1 percent due to inflation. However, those active in new technologies increased their investments.

