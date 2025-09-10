Within ten years, the number of Germans in Switzerland has increased by 10.7 percent. (archive photo) Symbolbild: Keystone

When choosing their new center of life, many Germans opt for geographical proximity. There has been a trend reversal for Spain as an emigration destination.

Switzerland remains the most popular European emigration destination for Germans in 2024.

Around 323,600 German nationals live in this country. The number has been rising steadily for ten years.

Austria follows in second place with over 232,700 Germans and recorded stronger year-on-year growth (+3.4 %) than Switzerland.

Spain is in third place and, after years of decline, has shown rising numbers again since 2022.

Switzerland remains the most popular European emigration destination for Germans. Just under 323,600 people with German citizenship were resident in the neighboring country at the start of 2024.

This was reported by the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden. That was 2.4 percent more than a year earlier. "The number of Germans residing in Switzerland has been rising steadily for years," reported the statistics authority. Within ten years, the number of Germans in Switzerland increased by 10.7 percent.

It's not far to second place either

Austria is the second most popular emigration destination for Germans in Europe. A good 232,700 people with German citizenship were living there at the start of 2024. At 3.4 percent, the year-on-year increase was higher than in Switzerland.

Within ten years, the number of Germans in Austria rose by 41.2 percent. "What both countries have in common is that the change of residence for Germans is made easier by the geographical proximity and the partial absence of language barriers," said the statisticians about the presumed reasons.

Trend reversal in the south

Spain is the first country outside the German-speaking world to rank third among the most popular European emigration destinations for Germans. A good 128,000 German nationals were resident there at the start of 2024. This corresponds to an increase of 1.8 percent.

While the number of Germans in Spain fell continuously from 2014 to 2021, a trend reversal has been observed since 2022. Nevertheless, there were 9.8 percent fewer Germans emigrating to Spain at the start of 2024 than at the start of 2014.

Where else are Germans moving to?

France and the Netherlands follow in fourth and fifth place. Then - with a slight gap - Belgium, Italy and Sweden. Due to Brexit, data for the UK is only available up to 2019. They were therefore not included. In 2019, just under 142,400 Germans were registered in the UK.